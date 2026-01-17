Weekend wintry weather: What to expect around the state line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A combination of arriving cold air and a streak of moisture is creating a chance for more than just showers on Sunday morning.

Saturday brings a cold front into the region, with clouds and showers. Colder air will move in from the northwest behind the front, causing temperatures to drop Saturday night through Sunday morning.

A batch of moisture — caused by a pattern of faster upper-level winds — is forecast to move through the tri-state and Big Bend areas amid the cooling air mass.

While most locales will get times of rain showers, a few areas — primarily in the tri-state counties and around the Flint River of southwestern Georgia — will have the opportunity for a brief switchover to a rain/snow mix Sunday morning around sunrise, when temperatures will be at their lowest.

Again, showers will prevail as the main variety of precipitation area-wide. A narrow corridor of the rain/snow mix is focused on the tri-state and Flint River valley, where any frozen precipitation (if it occurs) will amount to less than one inch with little to no accumulations that would stick to the ground.

Trace occurrences of isolated flakes can mix in with showers east of the Flint River to the US 319 corridor Sunday morning.

The southeastern Big Bend has essentially no chance of frozen precipitation or a mix.

