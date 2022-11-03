Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/02/2022)

There are no short-term areas of unsettled weather in the tropics that cause any concern for the local region. Hurricanes Lisa and Martin will not affect us.

Forecast trends show an upper disturbance east of the Bahamas/Turks and Caicos late this week having a low-end chance to acquire broad circulation and development over the weekend or early next week. The future system is expected to move northwest, then west through the first half of next week, then possibly resuming a more northerly course. This type of pattern can cause an increase in rain along the Atlantic shores of the southeastern U.S., but based on current projections, major adverse weather conditions appear to be unlikely for the Big Bend vicinity.