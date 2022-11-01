Tropical Storm Lisa expected to reach Belize as a hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Lisa is steadily moving west Tuesday afternoon, on a course that will bring its adverse conditions to the southern Yucatan Peninsula this week.

Lisa is located just over 300 miles east of Belize City, and is moving west at 15 mph.

Peak wind speeds are at 65 mph, based on National Hurricane Center information.

Weak upper winds and sufficiently warm water temperatures in the southern Caribbean Sea are supporting Lisa's development and strengthening modes. It is expected to be a strong category 1 hurricane once it reaches land in the country of Belize by Thursday, skimming the northern shore of Honduras Wednesday.

Lisa's storm impacts will not be experienced anywhere along the Gulf coast or the Big Bend.