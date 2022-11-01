Final month of hurricane season starts with new Atlantic storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — November is the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it doesn't mean activity will simply fade and cease.

Tropical Storm Martin grew from a disturbance in the open waters of the North Atlantic Tuesday.

It is moving east Tuesday afternoon at 13 mph, while its center is over 600 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, with highest sustained winds of 50 mph.

Martin is forecast to begin moving northeast Wednesday, then north for the rest of the week. It's expected to be an expansive hurricane during that time, just before transitioning into an extratropical cyclone still capable of causing hurricane-force winds over various north Atlantic shipping lanes.

Martin has no bearing on the weather pattern and expectations for the Big Bend or Florida/Georgia line regions.