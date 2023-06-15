Unsettled setup promotes more scattered severe storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An ongoing active pattern in the Deep South has caused several batches of severe and strong storms around the Florida/Georgia line recently, and the action is set to continue Thursday.

The combination of warm and moist air, a steady southwest wind, and a vigorous flow of air high in the atmosphere will set things up for another round of thunderstorms that will form along the northern Gulf coast and generally move east. With the forecast timing of the arrival of rain and storms in the warmer times of the day, storms can strengthen and cause local severe effects.

Additional heavy rain and frequent lightning will come with the best organized storms. The strongest of these will carry strong wind gusts that can cause local damage, power outages, and traffic blockages.

Individual storms can flare up to produce hail, comparable to the size of a quarter coin or even larger.

Wind patterns will favor isolated tornadoes ahead of and along the leading edge of any thunderstorm clusters.

The highest chances for strong and severe storms will be around the state line counties. The coverage will be scattered and occurring at different times of the day, depending on the level of development at different points in the Southeast.

Scattered storms are possible in the Big Bend region, outlined by the Slight (scattered) risk zone of severe storm coverage from the Storm Prediction Center.

Occasions of active thunderstorms are expected during the Father's Day weekend as well, though not all areas will encounter severe weather.

ABC 27 First to Know meteorologists will continue to analyze the latest forecast trends and provide updated information through the course of Wednesday.

You will be the First To Know as storms develop in our area.

Keep up with us on Facebookand Twitter.