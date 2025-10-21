Tropics Check - Tropical Storm Melissa Forms (10-21-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Tropical Storm Melissa formed as of 11 a.m. this morning, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Melissa is expected to turn northward into the Caribbean islands. There is still uncertainty about the storm's exact track, but it appears likely to strengthen into a hurricane. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have already been issued for many islands in the Caribbean.

Stay with us for updates as they become available.

