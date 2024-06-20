Tropics check: Moisture swirl for northeast Florida (06/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane hunter aircraft are analyzing a swirl of low pressure north of the northwestern Bahamas Thursday, observing wind and pressure patterns and gauging future development chances. The overall setup features drier air and stronger upper-level winds in its path, which would hinder strengthening efforts. Nonetheless, the system will move northwest toward the Florida/Georgia coastline. Its moisture will influence higher rain chances for the state line region, especially east of I-75 Friday and Saturday.

Locally speaking, the disturbance will not greatly worsen weather conditions, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the highway 319 counties. Less rain coverage is expected in the tri-state.

The persistent zone of tropical moisture in the western Caribbean will jettison another disturbance into the southwestern Gulf over the weekend, where further development is expected. Like Tropical Storm Alberto before it, the system will move northwest toward the Mexican coast through early next week.

Beryl is the next name on this season's tropical storm list.