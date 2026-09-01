Tropical Storm Edouard aiming for upper Texas coastline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The compact tropical cyclone south of the Louisiana coast has developed enough strength Monday evening to become tropical storm Edouard.

The highest wind speeds in Edouard are 40 mph as it moves west-northwest — well away from the Big Bend region — at about 6 mph.

The storm is expected to go to the west-northwest, then northwest, through midweek, taking the system into the Sabine River region of southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas as a slightly stronger tropical storm.

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