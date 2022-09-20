Tropical Disturbance 98L: Why it matters to the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A lot of attention is being paid to an unnamed, disorganized tropical disturbance currently dubbed "Invest 98L" that's been swiftly winding up in the Atlantic a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and over 2,000 miles from the Big Bend region. And rightfully so:

We're still in an active phase of the hurricane season, based on historical record.

Water temperatures in the Caribbean and Gulf are well into the middle 80s, thanks to a lack of systems moving over those waters in recent weeks.

The National Hurricane Center highlights the disturbance having a high chance to become a tropical depression in five days or less.

Forecast indicators are strongly suggesting the development of a tropical storm, which has room and conditions for it to eventually become a hurricane.

Caribbean tropical cyclones have an overall higher chance to affect the Gulf region compared to Atlantic-based systems like Hurricane Fiona.

Despite long-range forecast model evidence suggesting a hurricane in the Gulf next week, there are no foregone conclusions to be made at this time about if and where a possible hurricane will go. But, the local pattern next week can give us some rough insight into factors that might play into a tropical scenario for the Gulf states and the Big Bend.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Illustrative example of a frontal passage

The First to Know Weather Team will be watching very keenly a series of troughs, or upper-level low pressure areas, that are being shown to bring a cold front or two into the state line area. One of these fronts is poised to affect our area this Friday, and another one around next Monday or Tuesday. These fronts (troughs) will break the high-pressure systems that will steer the disturbance and create a weakness in the atmosphere in which the theoretical tropical system may turn toward.

Tropical cyclones go toward a path of least resistance. High-pressure zones force tropical lows to move around the edge of the high, and toward areas of general lower pressure. Fronts can create this zone of lower pressure.

If the cold fronts over the weekend and early next week are strong enough to push through the Big Bend region, with a high-pressure system coming in behind it over Georgia, this setup can cause the tropical low to curve more to the north or northeast sooner, which can bring yet-unspecified effects for Cuba and/or the Florida peninsula. A very strong high could even keep the tropical system on a more westerly course.

If the state line cold front systems are weaker or don't clearly pass through early next week, this can cause the weakness created by the front to linger across the northern Gulf coast and cause a delayed turn to the north of the potential tropical system, stretching its time over the very warm Gulf waters.

Again, we can't say on this Tuesday afternoon which situation will play out. There are many other factors to consider, and the time frame of any potential storm impacts (middle to end of next week) are still beyond the reliable frame of time to make a call on an outcome.

The First to Know Weather team will keep you in the know on all the important updates and forecasts regarding this disturbance and implications on the local weather situation in the days ahead.