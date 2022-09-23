Tropical Depression Nine forms in Caribbean

Watch Now
Posted at 6:03 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 06:30:24-04
Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Central Caribbean Friday morning.

Strengthen and convection has increased and former Invest 98-L has now been upgraded to a Tropical Depression.

Further strengthening is expected as this organized storm moves out of areas of higher shear (upper level winds) and into warmer waters.

As this happens, Tropical Depression Nine is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm by Friday afternoon.

Further strengthening is forecast by the latest track issued by the National Hurricane Center as of the Friday 5 AM Advisory.

