Tropical Depression Ten forms off the coast of Cancun; see where it's going next

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Depression 10 has formed just off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect in extreme western Cuba.

Tropical Depression Ten is just east of Cancun, Mexico, and is nearly stationary. Its highest sustained wind speeds are 30 mph with higher gusts.

The forecast track depicts Ten traveling northward into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. It is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia tomorrow afternoon and eventually a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday afternoon before making landfall on the northeastern Gulf coast sometime on Wednesday.

Changes in track and intensity are possible as hurricane hunters gather more data on the storm. Since our entire viewing area across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia is in the cone of uncertainty, now is the time to prepare. While the exact track and intensity is still uncertain for our location, it is important to have a plan in place in case the worst of the weather comes our way. Keep updated with ABC 27 First To Know weather over the next few days as we fine-tune the forecast of Tropical Depression Ten.