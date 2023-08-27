Hurricane Watch In Effect For Big Bend Coast, some eastern counties

A Hurricane Watch now includes all of Taylor, Lafayette, and the coastal areas of Franklin, Wakulla, and Jefferson counties. This is in preparation for the possibility of hurricane conditions in the area within the next 48 hours.

A Storm Surge watch is in effect for the entire Big Bend coastline of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties. This is for the potential of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 48 hours.

Water levels will begin rising Tuesday as Idalia approaches from the south, causing large swells offshore. Water levels above normally dry ground will range from 3 to 6 feet along the Forgotten Coast, to potentially 7 to 11 feet along the shore of Taylor County, depending on the eventual track of Idalia.

Stay tuned to First To Know Weather for the latest on Idalia as it moves closer to our area over the next few days.