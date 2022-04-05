Tornado Watches issued across southern Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until pm for southern Georgia and the western FL Panhandle. A Tornado Watch means environmental conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

Storms moving in this afternoon will be capable of producing a few tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent thunder and lightning. For a more detailed forecast, check here.

The following counties in our coverage area are currently under a Tornado Watch:

Florida:

Jackson

Georgia:

Seminole

Miller

Decatur

Grady

Baker

Mitchell

Colquitt

Thomas

Brooks

Cook

Lowndes

Lanier

Berrien

Tift

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week.