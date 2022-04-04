First to Know Weather Day designated for Tuesday, Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ABC 27 First to Know Weather team is designating Tuesday and Wednesday as First to Know Weather Days because of the higher chances for severe thunderstorms to affect broader portions of the southern Georgia and northern Florida counties.

A potent low-pressure system will move east through the Deep South Tuesday morning, triggering a cluster of organized thunderstorms that will be able to cause numerous occasions of damaging gusty winds and a couple of tornadoes. This area of storms will reach southwestern Georgia counties in the Tuesday afternoon hours, moving east. Most of these well-organized storms will be covering areas around and north of US Highway 84.

Scattered thunderstorms can developing in the afternoon and evening hours south of Highway 84. These can work with wind flow and moisture to become severe in their own right, with a chance for a couple of storms to become tornadic.

Scattered strong and severe weather will be present through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning around the state line region. Some storms before sunrise Wednesday can also produce damaging winds and tornadoes, so it's crucial to have effective ways of getting weather advisories and warnings in case active storms are present.

Wednesday will continue to feature these scattered-variety strong and severe storms. While exact locations for these storms are difficult to highlight, most northern Florida and southern Georgia counties can experience these storms during various times of day. Large hail will also be possible.

A sweeping cold front will arrive Thursday with a final line of strong and severe storms that will exit the region through the afternoon.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Storm Hazard Scale for Tuesday, Apr. 5

The main hazards expected include:



Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph, 70mph in a few cases

A few tornadoes

Locally heavy rain that can cause local flooding

Large hail in individual severe thunderstorms, especially Wednesday

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.