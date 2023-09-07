Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/07/2023)

Hurricane Lee is anticipated to quickly become a major hurricane late Thursday with a forecast path that stays north of the northern Leeward Islands.

The Cape Verde low has built enough strength to become a tropical depression. Its expectations include a rise to tropical storm intensity before the end of the week and a northwesterly course that would keep it over Atlantic Ocean waters.

No other disturbances are present in the Gulf or Caribbean, and no local tropical threats are expected through the next week or so.