Hurricane Lee strengthens in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lee turned into the Atlantic basin's fourth hurricane of the 2023 season Wednesday afternoon as it steadily rolls over open ocean waters.

Wind within the center of Lee are sustained at 75 mph as it moves west-northwest at about 14 mph.

Lee will gain strength quickly as it continues the west-northwest movement through the end of this week. It is projected to eventually turn to the northwest through the weekend. Longer-range projections show Lee moving north over the Atlantic while paralleling the U.S. east coast.

There is a lot of confidence that this system will become a major category 4 hurricane as it rapidly intensifies between now and Saturday.

The uncertainty lies with the direction of this storm as it approaches the Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles during this time. While an eventual northwest turn is shown in most forecast data, when it turns remains more uncertain.

While a gulf impact looks highly unlikely, we'll continue to keep watch on Lee as we approach the peak of hurricane season on September 10. We will closely monitor this and any storms that form.

