Tropical Storm Margot will remain over open waters

Margot forecast track (5pm 09/07/2023)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Sep 07, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Margot developed in the far eastern waters of the North Atlantic Thursday afternoon.

Margot is about 300 miles from the Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) Islands, moving west-northwest at 17 mph, with highest sustained winds estimated to be 40 mph.

Margot will grow this weekend as to moves west-northwest, then northwest by early next week as a hurricane. It is not expected to impact areas of land through that time, staying over the open eastern North Atlantic waters.

