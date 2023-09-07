Tropical Storm Margot will remain over open waters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Margot developed in the far eastern waters of the North Atlantic Thursday afternoon.

Margot is about 300 miles from the Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) Islands, moving west-northwest at 17 mph, with highest sustained winds estimated to be 40 mph.

Margot will grow this weekend as to moves west-northwest, then northwest by early next week as a hurricane. It is not expected to impact areas of land through that time, staying over the open eastern North Atlantic waters.