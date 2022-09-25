Sunday evening First to Know forecast (09/25/2022)

Tonight will feature areas of clear sky with some patchy clouds floating overhead. Winds will be near calm as temperatures fall through the 70s in the hours after sundown, reaching lows in the mid 60s inland to around 70° south. Monday will start with ample sunshine, but more clouds will develop along and ahead of a cold front that can trigger a few showers and scattered thunderstorms in the daytime hours. They're not expected to be strong or severe but can dampen a few areas that get affected. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. The cold front brings a massively dry air mass into the region for Tuesday. That dry air can factor into the eventual outcome of local storm effects from the likely Hurricane Ian. We are still forecasting generally rainy, squally conditions Thursday and Friday with rough surf out in bay waters starting Wednesday. Full details about Ian can be found here.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist