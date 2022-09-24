Tropical Storm Ian set to intensify in Caribbean, affect Florida next week

First to Know: Tropical Storm Ian update (09/23/2022)

The Caribbean disturbance we've been tracking since early this week has grown enough organization to be called Tropical Storm Ian.

Late Friday night, Ian was located less than 400 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

The tropical storm has peak wind speeds of 40 mph.

Ian is projected to maintain its strength, then gradually intensify over the central Caribbean as it moves west to west-northwest. Further intensification into a hurricane is probable once Ian reaches the very warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean early next week.

The storm is triggering a Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica and a Hurricane Watch for the Cayman Islands, where storm-related conditions are expected to happen in those locations within 48 hours.

A front entering the Florida/Georgia line region next Monday or Tuesday will play a role in the system's eventual turn to the north and northeast, one of the primary factors behind the current shape of the forecast cone.

The forecast cone considers a wider margin or error in the day four to five forecast period, meaning the center of the cyclone can be located anywhere within that cone. The cone does cover Apalachee Bay, most Big Bend counties, and parts of our Suwannee River and Alapaha River southern Georgia areas.

Obviously this track will deviate as there are still many variables to consider impacting this storms trajectory over the next several days.

Keep in mind some of our viewing area is still in that 'cone of uncertainty', so while it is best not to panic, being prepared for tropical storms and hurricanes is always a good idea this time of year.

If this storm stays on its current path (even though unlikely), southern Big Bend and Suwannee River counties will be able to receive heavy rain and gusty wind at times around midweek and beyond. Precise local storm effects are challenging to pinpoint at this phase, and can range dramatically from sunshine and dry air in the western half of the region to tropical storm conditions farther east. The forecast trends over the weekend will give better clues for specific storm expectations for the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

Rip currents will also be strong starting next week for sections of the Big Bend coastlines, with rougher surf offshore in Apalachee Bay.

