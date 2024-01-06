Saturday morning First to Know forecast (01/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain this morning are widespread, but the mix of thunderstorms is confined to the coastline and offshore waters. A few of these storms will roll onshore and trigger stronger wind gusts. We're actively monitoring for any storms that try to spin up a waterspout or a tornado at the shore, but the number of severe thunderstorms this morning is expected to be minimal.

Rainfall amounts up to one inch, with isolated higher amounts, are projected before the mass of rain moves out of the region around mid-morning. Partial clearing will be underway in the wake of the rain activity.

Forecast highs will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Sunday will be dry with filtered sunshine and slightly cooler but seasonable temperatures.

Late Monday and Tuesday is still a focus for broader severe-weather risks involving heavy rain, squally conditions, damaging wind gusts, and developing tornadoes.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist