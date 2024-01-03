First to Know: Active disturbance pattern to bring severe risks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A pattern that supports the development and movement of stronger disturbances this week and next will give the Florida/Georgia line region more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

Current forecast trends suggest chances for gusty and severe thunderstorms will be higher with future storm systems compared to recent ones.

Our first batch of shower chances will reach a peak Wednesday, when a low-pressure system scoots west to east throughout the region, causing a few areas of showers and rain. They are not expected to be strong, and thunderstorms will be few and far between.

A modest amount of cooling is expected Thursday and Friday with a clearer sky, but the active upper-level air and low-level moisture flow will bring areas of clouds into the region by Friday afternoon.

A second cold front will advance into the Deep South late Friday Saturday. It is forecast to reach our area Saturday morning. This second front will provide the best chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorm coverage.

Thunderstorms can be stronger or severe if warmer air pushes deeper into the region from the Gulf. There is no clear signal making severe weather chances definite for all local counties, but trends in the forecast pattern will be followed in the days ahead to determine how real a severe thunderstorm risk is for the region. Regardless, areas of rain appear more probable for the late Friday and Saturday time frame, and several of the storms will produce gusty winds amid a generally breezy setup.

The last round of rain and storms is projected to approach by late Monday and Tuesday of next week, based on current forecast guidance. Stronger southerly winds and a more-direct approach of upper-level energy can enhance thunderstorm strength. Being about a week away, specific severe-weather expectations can't be detailed, but signals do suggest another potent storm system that is capable of triggering severe-weather elements.

We are in the time of year when organized severe-weather events that lead to tornadoes tend to occur in the Deep South and the tri-state area. Severe storms are not guaranteed for all local counties, but disturbances anticipated over the next seven days can keep our weather outcomes a bit more unsettled than not.