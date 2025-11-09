Freeze Watch in effect starting Monday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting Monday evening, everyone across the Big Bend and South Georgia will be in a freeze watch.

Temperatures are expected to quickly fall into the 20s and 30s across the area with feels-like temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for Jackson, Seminole, Decatur, Miller, Baker, and Mitchell counties Monday night through Tuesday morning as temperatures will be the coldest in these areas.

The cold temperatures and potential for frost can kill crops and damage vegetation, so please make sure you are taking the necessary precautions including bringing potted plants indoors or covering them in fabric.

Emergency shelters will be opening to ensure everyone stays safe and warm. Click here to see a list of shelters.

Stay warm!

