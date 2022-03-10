ABC 27 First to Know Weather Day issued for Overnight Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday and overnight through Saturday morning will be a First to Know Weather Day for the Big Bend and southern Georgia. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather due to the increasing confidence for strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, a few tornadoes, hail, and heavy rainfall.

Rain and storm activity is expected to ramp up Friday morning and through the early afternoon. Some isolated severe storms are possible during the day tomorrow as heavy rain lifts north. The daytime storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, small hail, and some damaging wind gusts.

There will be a second round of strong storms as a cold front passes through the area tomorrow night. Once the front begins to push through late Friday, the same threats as yesterday are expected for the overnight hours with storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. There is increasing confidence in local severe weather during the overnight hours Friday into the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning.

Localized flash flooding is also possible, especially for areas that saw the most significant rainfall totals south of I-10 yesterday.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.