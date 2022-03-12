Tornado watch in effect for Big Bend, south Ga. counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch is in effect for many counties in the Florida Big Bend and southern Georgia until 6:00 a.m.

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms is forecast to move east through the northern Florida and southern Georgia region. These storms will contain strong wind gusts — perhaps reaching 70 mph in some cases — heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The risk for a few tornadoes exists ahead and along the thunderstorm line. An isolated tornado can possibly become strong.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings will be issued if there is an imminent threat for these conditions overnight.

Damage can occur in strong gusts, even if they don't reach 70 mph.

Severe weather is particularly dangerous at night, when many people may sleep through severe weather alerts and hazardous weather.

