Farm Share drive-thru food distribution feeds at least 500 Tallahassee households

Farm Share set up a drive-thru food distribution outside the Leon County Health Department.

Organizers donated food and hygiene supplies to about 500 households.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping replace food and supplies after severe weather forced countless neighbors to trash so much of it.

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne, in Southwest Tallahassee where families lined up outside the Leon County Health Department for a huge supply drive-thru.

Sam Carter, Outreach Coordinator for Farm Share - “We have juice, we have some milk, there are produce boxes with green beans and things of that nature, canned goods, also some yogurt, there’s bread and baby back ribs!”

All things people lined up for on Saturday at Farm Share’s drive-thru distribution.

They set up shop outside the Leon County Health Department, with enough food to feed 500 households.

Organizers tell me their goal was to support the community with food and hygiene kits as neighbors struggle to recover from severe weather, home destruction and power outages.

“A lot of folks have lost food because of the power being out, having to throw away meat and things of that nature so to be able to replace some meat that you threw away with some baby back ribs is awesome and also to put some juice and drinks and water and things like that in the refrigerator is just a great day for us to be able to help out and support through Farm Share.”

Neighbors tell me this came at the perfect time, after another round of severe weather passed through the city Friday night, causing more power outages.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

