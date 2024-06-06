ABC 27 partnering with Second Harvest of the Big Bend for free food distribution for tornado recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday, June 10, marks one month since severe weather brought tornadoes and damaging wind to the Tallahassee area. As neighbors work to recover, ABC 27 is partnering with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE FROM THE DAY OF THE STORM BELOW:

Severe weather damages Southeast Tallahassee neighborhoods

There will be a free food distribution on June 10th beginning at 10 a.m. at the FSU-FAMU College of Engineering. That is located at 2525 Pottsdamer St, Tallahassee, FL 32310. The distribution will be a drive through.

The distribution is first come, first served. Learn more about Second Harvest of the Big Bend and the work they do to help neighbors in North Florida here.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Gadsden and Leon Counties the morning of May 10.