Chaires Elementary event encourages students to pursue careers in STEAM

Chaires Elementary's STEAM Night saw students participate in activities based in science, technology, engineering, architecture, and mathematics.

Students told ABC 27 their favorite parts of the event and what they would like to be when they grow up.

8 year old Roman Bell sat down with Meteorologist Riley Winch to talk about his interest in meteorology!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m First To Know Meteorologist Riley Winch at the Chaires Elementary STEAM Night where kids are getting excited about science. How excited are you kids about science tonight?

“SUPER EXCITED!”

Awesome, so I’m gonna go down the line and ask you guys what do you want to be when you grow up.

What would you like to be when you grow up?

“Probably a police.”

Police officer, awesome, you?

“A teacher.”

A teacher.

“A teacher.”

Teacher.

“A vet.”

A veterinarian, wow!

“A teacher.”

A teacher, wow. Lots of teachers in this crowd.

Any of you want to teach science, raise your hand if you like science.

Alright!

Speaking of science, meet 8 year old Roman Bell. When I asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he said, “maybe a meteorologist”

A meteorologist? That’s actually my job, did you know that?

He says he’s been interested in the weather for 4 years.

“One time there was a tropical cyclone and I was excited kind of and I went outside in the rain”

While weather fascinates Roman, his main goal as a meteorologist will be “to help people with the weather and knowing what they’re supposed to do.”

The STEAM night at Chaires Elementary helped captivate the interest of students in science through many different stations. The goal is to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM.

From Northeast Tallahassee, I’m meteorologist Riley Winch, ABC 27.