Yinger set to go to trial in death of Diaz-Johnston

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local man is set to go to trial in the death of a prominent figure in Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

According to Leon County Clerk of Court records, Steven R. Yinger's trial in the death of Jorge Diaz-Johnston is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 in a Leon County courtroom.

Yinger is facing first degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information offenses.

Diaz-Johnston, age 54, was reported missing Jan. 8, 2022 after he was last accounted for on Jan. 3, 2022 on the 2800 block of Remington Green Circle in Tallahassee.

Later on Jan. 8, Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a landfill located in Jackson County.

Yinger was formally charged in the death of Diaz-Johnston on April 14, 2022.

Following his death, Diaz-Johnston was remembered as an important figure in Florida's LGBTQ community.