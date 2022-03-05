Red Flag Warning issued for much of Big Bend Saturday as critical fire weather conditions exist

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the Big Bend and South Georgia until Saturday evening.

Dry air, wind, and heat will create conditions favorable for spreading fires rapidly. Crews have been busy the past couple of days battling and containing brushfires here in Gadsden and Leon County.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that will help crews contain wildfires in Bay County. According to the governors office, the Atkins Road fire has burned an estimated 800 acres, destroyed eight homes, and led to the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes in Bay County.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions exist. Counties that are in a Red Flag Warning include Seminole, Decatur, Miller, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, Gadsden, Leon, Franklin, Liberty, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Jackson County.