Gov. DeSantis issues executive order to combat wildfires in Bay County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In response to wildfires in Bay County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-54 Emergency Management – Bay County Wildfires.

According to the executive order, the Atkins Road fire has burned an estimated 800 acres, destroyed eight homes, and led to the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes in Bay County.

The executive order allows for other personnel from across the state to go to Bay County to assist in containing the fire.

In response to Atkins Road Fire in Bay County, the Florida Division of Emergency Management requested a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release that it sent personnel to Bay County to combat the fire with local agencies.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued an Elevated Fire Danger Special Weather Statement Friday afternoon, as low humidity and the recent lack of rainfall will lead to elevated fire weather concerns.