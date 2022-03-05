Brush fire off Cold Harbor Drive has residents on alert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A brush fire off Cold Harbor Drive in Tallahassee started back up a little before 6 p.m. Friday evening after being put out by the Tallahassee Fire Department earlier that afternoon.

There was heavy smoke and an explosion. Homeowners in the area say they couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"It's scary. I was just like what!"

Kate Manzueta and her mother Mandy live in the Ox Bottom crest neighborhood nearby and saw the explosion from their backyard.

"It was a fireball, it started on the ground and then it went up in the air and just loomed over the trees and then a big smoke cloud."

Manzueta said this isn't the first fire that has happened there and she's not sure what's causing it.

"It worries me that they thought that its been contained a number of times and it flared back up so obviously I'm going to be paying close attention out the back door over the next couple of days to make sure it doesn't ignite again."

That explosion was big and TFD returned to water any hot spots from the original brush fire.

Tallahassee Fire Department officials are not sure what caused the fire, but said brush fires usually happen during windy and dry conditions.

Public Information officer Todd Inserra said with this type of weather fires spread faster than normal and that people can also be the cause of these fires.

"If you're getting rid of cigarettes don't just throw them into the grass, don't throw them out your car window, make sure your using an ash tray."

TFD said the fire is contained but they will continue to check the area.

TFD officials said they're not sure what caused both fires but that March to June is considered wild fire season and everyone should be on alert.