Brush fire breaks out in Midway Thursday afternoon

MIDWAY, Fla. — A brush fire broke out less than 300 feet from gas pumps at the Flying J Truck Stop in Midway Thursday afternoon.

Quincy and Midway firefighters worked to put out the flames.

"The concern is that people are burning and then leaving it unattended. That's a problem. People start then walk away and it can get out of hand," Gadsden County Fire Coordinator Andre Walker said.

The sheriff's office told ABC 27 that the fire may have begun with people cooking in the woods.

The fire department is still investigating the official cause.

Brush fires can spread dangerously fast given the dry weather currently being seen in the area.