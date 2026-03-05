Missy’s Law passes Florida Senate, to become law after governor's signature

“Missy’s Law,” also known as HB 445, officially passed through the Florida Senate on Wednesday, March 4th, with a unanimous vote. It had previously passed the House last week.

The bill requires anyone convicted or who pleads guilty to a dangerous crime to remain in custody without bond, updates the definition of dangerous crime, and takes effect upon Governor Ron DeSantis' signature.

The legislation is named after Melissa "Missy" Mogle, a 5-year-old girl who was found unresponsive last May and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her mother and stepfather, Chloe and Daniel Spencer, were charged with her death.

Both parents are facing first-degree murder charges. Daniel Spencer's trial is set to begin on June 22, 2026. Chloe's next case management is set for May 5th.

