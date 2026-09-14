Midday Update: Woodville community helps families in need, TU football home opener, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, September 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Woodville community comes together to provide free essentials to families in need. Every September, a Woodville woman fills the community center with free clothes, shoes, hygiene products, and a hot meal.

Woodville community comes together to provide free essentials to families in need

2) Thomas University football drops home opener to Erskine, 62-3. Two muffed punts and a string of turnovers helped Erskine turn a close first quarter into a blowout.

Thomas University football drops home opener to Erskine, 62-3

3) 'It could get a lot worse': Book holiday flights now to avoid rising costs. Rising jet fuel prices are driving airfares higher than usual, prompting experts to ditch the traditional advice of waiting a month or two before the holidays to book.

Holiday airfares soaring due to oil prices: What to do now

4) Monday Forecast. Highs are above average this afternoon, reaching the mid 90s, but luckily, there won't be as much mugginess today. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Drier and Sunnier to Start this week

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.