First To Know Weather - Drier and Sunnier To Start This Week (9-14-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off warmer than average in the mid to upper 70s, which is a prelude to the next few days. High pressure to our south will keep us clearer, but also warmer. Highs will be above average in the mid 90s this afternoon, but luckily, there wont be as much mugginess. While the heat index will be around 100°, it is certainly not as bad as it could be.

Skies will remain mostly sunny, with only a few areas getting partly cloudy. Shower chances are low Today through Thursday thanks to the sinking air from high pressure. That being said we cannot rule out a light shower completely. Either way it wont make a major impact for today.

The rain chances return when the high pressure pattern breaks later this week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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