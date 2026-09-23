Midday Update: Welaunee Arch project moves forward, Lawsuit filed in Gadsden Co. commission race, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, September 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Welaunee Arch development moves forward as neighbors raise traffic and environmental concerns. Phase one of the Welaunee Arch PUD cleared a key hurdle Sept. 14th, but residents and a retired land planner say critical issues remain unresolved.

Welaunee Arch development moves forward, but neighbors raise traffic and environmental concerns

2) Lawsuit filed in Gadsden County commission race. Two neighbors filed a lawsuit on Sept. 21, questioning whether Michael Brown complied with Florida's resign-to-run law.

Lawsuit challenges Michael Brown's eligibility for Gadsden County Commission District 4 seat

3) Proposed census race question changes could impact Leon County redistricting. The Census Bureau is proposing to remove race and ethnicity questions from the 2030 decennial census, raising concerns about how counties like Leon would draw future district lines.

Leon County redistricting could be affected by proposed census race question changes

4) Florida GOP redraw faces new questions as Democrats defend Castor and ratings shift. Florida Republicans hope the new map will help them win four more seats in Congress. Democrats have called it a potential “dummymander” — a partisan redraw that backfires on the party that designed it.

Florida GOP redraw faces new questions as Democrats defend Castor and ratings shift

5) ON THE ROAD: Thomasville sees 430 new industrial jobs and $44M in investment from recent growth. New and expanding businesses have brought hundreds of jobs and tens of millions of dollars in investment to Thomas County in recent years.

ON THE ROAD: Thomasville sees 430 new industrial jobs and $44M in investment from recent growth

6) Wednesday Forecast: Highs today will be in the low 90s, but they will fall over the next few days into the mid 80s. Showers and thunder are also possible today. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Fall Front Is Inbound

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