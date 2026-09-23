First To Know Weather - The Fall Front Comes Through

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s again today, but this will be the last day for it this week as a fall front rolls in throughout today. Temperatures are going to drop starting tomorrow, and will continue to fall even into the weekend. Highs today will be in the low 90s, but they will fall over the next few days into the mid 80s.

Showers and thunder are possible as the front rolls in, but the chances are pretty low all things considered. In fact the winds associated with the frontal passage will be more of an impact by tomorrow than showers will be today. Gusts can reach from 20-25 mph tomorrow, and 20 mph Friday, but skies will be clear.

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