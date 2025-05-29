Midday Update: Vigil planned for Melissa Mogle, Leon County fire rate services increase concerns, & more

Thursday, May 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Vigil and celebration of life planned for Tallahassee 5-year-old. Melissa "Missy" Mogle died May 19. Tallahassee Police found her unresponsive and covered in bruises. The vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. behind the Southwood Community Center.

2) Neighbors voice concerns following Leon County's rate hike for fire services. Leon County commissioners voted Tuesday to propose new fire service rates, an increase of $39 per year. The proposal now heads to the city for approval.

3) On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he will veto Florida’s ‘free kill’ law. On Wednesday, some families tried to meet with the governor in hopes of persuading him not to veto that bill.

4) Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after criticizing president's 'big beautiful bill'Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy. The billionaire entrepreneur posted on Wednesday about his decision on X, his social media website.

5) Thursday Forecast: Storms will develop during afternoon hours, beginning in neighborhoods across our tri-state area.

More storm activity will develop as energy moves east, and some storms could become stronger as they approach our I-75 neighborhoods in South Georgia. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

