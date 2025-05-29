'Slight' risk for severe weather issued for parts of our neighborhoods Thursday and Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms will develop during the late morning and early afternoon hours, beginning in neighborhoods across our tri-state area.

More storm activity will develop as energy moves east, and some storms could become stronger as they approach our I-75 neighborhoods in South Georgia.

Places like Hahira, Valdosta, and Homerville are under a 2 out of 5, or "slight" risk, for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

The rest of our area is under a 1 out of 5, or "marginal" risk, for severe weather on Thursday.

Gusty winds will be possible with some of these storms.

On Friday, a cold front will move through, bringing widespread storm activity.

Not everyone will experience severe weather on Thursday or Friday, but there’s a better chance for scattered severe storms Friday afternoon across our South Georgia neighborhoods.

Friday’s main severe weather threats are hail and gusty winds. Colder air aloft will support hail development, and some hail could reach the size of a quarter.

After the front moves through, we’re in for a dry and cooler weekend!

Relief from the heat and humidity is on the way—but we’ll need to keep an eye on the strength of afternoon storms over the next few days.

