Midday Update: Valdosta toddler dies after dog attack, SCOTUS rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal, and more

October 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 2-year-old dies after dog attack at unlicensed daycare in Valdosta. An arrest report says Stacy Cobb left the child unattended for more than 2 hours at her home on Pecan Drive while she took a nap. Valdosta Police say they believe the child opened a kennel holding the two rottweilers, and the animals attacked him, killing the young child.

2) Severe drought threatens fall harvest, bumps up prices for produce. Farmers across the Big Bend are facing major challenges this harvest season due to below-average rainfall, with rain totals down by 3 to 4.5 inches. Producer sellers are struggling to keep prices reasonable due to the cost of produce.

Severe drought threatens fall harvest, local produce prices climb in Big Bend

3) Supreme Court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal of sex trafficking conviction. On Monday, SCOTUS rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal of her sex trafficking conviction for recruiting and grooming young girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Earlier this year, however, the British socialite asked the Supreme Court to overturn that conviction, arguing that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein should have shielded her from federal charges.

Supreme Court rejects Maxwell appeal

4) Monday Forecast: We are starting the week off on a muggy note, with little relief in sight as temps will be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers will roll through during our afternoon hours and will last into the early evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Last Day Of Thunder 10-06-2025

