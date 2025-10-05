2-year-old dies after dog attack at unlicensed daycare in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 2-year-old in Valdosta has died after police say he was attacked by Rottweiler dogs at an unlicensed daycare.

Police say a mother brought her young son to Stacy Cobb's home on Pecan Drive Saturday. They say Cobb was running an unlicensed daycare there.

An arrest report says Cobb left the child unattended for more than 2 hours while she took a nap. Police say Cobb believed the child was also napping.

As she slept, police say the child went outside into the backyard. They believe the child opened a kennel holding the dogs, and the animals attacked the young boy, killing him.

Police say the boy was the only child at Cobb's house when this happened. But they say she watches around 10 children at her home on most days.

Cobb was arrested and charged with second degree murder and child cruelty.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chief Leslie Manahan responded to the situation saying, "This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred, but because of negligence on this offender’s behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child. I want to express our department’s deepest sympathy to the family. No words will ever ease their pain, but our hearts go out to them during this unimaginably difficult time."

