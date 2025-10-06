First To Know Weather - Last Day Of Thundershowers (10-6-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are starting the week off on a muggy note, with little relief in sight. Dew points will reach the extremely uncomfortable mid-70s during the afternoon, which could make the heat index feel up to 10 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature.

A trough of low pressure from the Gulf may bring one last round of thundershowers this afternoon. Unfortunately, we do not expect much rain for the rest of the week. A high-pressure ridge will keep us warm and dry.

The only break from the mugginess comes later in the week. Temperatures and dew points will drop as a dry cold front sweeps across our area from Wednesday into Thursday. Unfortunately, because it is a dry front, the chances for rain are not as high as we would like. But things can still change so stick with us for updates!

