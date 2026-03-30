Midday Update: TSA agents to receive paychecks again, Big Bend drought impacts local farmers/nurseries, & more

Monday, March 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) TSA agents to begin receiving paychecks again following Trump executive order. President Trump signed an executive order last week directing Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to pay TSA agents immediately. Agents have been working without pay since Feb. 14 due to the ongoing partial government shutdown. The missed paychecks prompted many to call off work, leading to long lines at U.S. airports.

TSA pay may be coming, but airport delays could persist and ICE agents may not leave soon

2) Big Bend drought impacts local farmers and nurseries access to supply. A lack of rain is creating real challenges across Tallahassee for local nurseries and farmers. At Esposito's Garden Center, delays in plant availability are making it difficult to keep shelves stocked.

Big Bend drought impacts local farmers and nurseries access to supply

3) New Woodville Community Market unites local vendors and neighbors. At J. Lewis Hall Senior Park, tents lined up the grass as neighbors gathered for the first day of the Woodville Community Market on Saturday.

New Woodville Community Market unites local vendors and neighbors

4) Monday Forecast: Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s, and we could even get a little humid. There is a chance for pop up showers. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers Are Returning (3-30-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.