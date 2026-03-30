First To Know Weather - Spotty Showers Return

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are starting today off in the low 60s to the mid 50s. This will stick around for the entire week with no real changes to the morning lows. While the sunrise will be mostly clear, clouds will build to the afternoon, becoming partly cloudy by midday.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s, and we could even get a little humid. Winds from the east are bringing more moisture and humidity from the Atlantic. That extra moisture along with daytime heating can cause convective "pop up" showers from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. and maybe even some thunder. These will be hit or miss showers, so some areas will get a lot of rain while others get little to none.

This trend will continue for most of the week winding down around Thursday, but picking up again on Friday.

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