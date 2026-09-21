Midday Update: Transportation service hit by funding cuts, TSU-FAMU rivalry, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, September 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Local transportation service stops after funding cut. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $6 million for the state grant program that funded iEnable, forcing it to shut down.

Local transportation service stops after funding cut

2) CNN, MS NOW and Politico to sue Trump administration over White House access. The three news organizations have emphasized that their coverage of the Trump administration will continue regardless of the access restrictions.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico to sue Trump administration over White House access

3) Tennessee State spoils FAMU rivalry return at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Florida A&M and Tennessee State met for the first time since 2017 Saturday night. The Tigers scored with 51 seconds left to steal the win.

FAMU football rivalry with Tennessee State returns, with head coach Quinn Gray now on the sideline

4) Monday Forecast: An upper-level low is maintaining the mugginess and moisture today. This will change as the low breaks past official Fall tomorrow. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Showers & Thunder to start this week

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