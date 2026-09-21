First to Know Weather - Showers & Thunder to start this week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the low 70s and upper 60s this morning. There are some areas of dense fog along I-75, but that will clear up around 9 A.M. An upper-level low is maintaining the mugginess, and moisture today. This will change as the low breaks past official Fall tomorrow, dropping the humidity, and therefore letting temps cool down.

Since that upper-level low is still dominating our pattern, showers and storms can still pop up this afternoon and evening. These will be scattered, but could still cause heavy downpours as we head home from work today. Once that low breaks the drier air will lower the rain chances. This likely wont happen until the second half of the week.

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