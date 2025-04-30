Midday Update: Transitional housing renovations, Florida property tax repeal, Wednesday Forecast, and more

Wednesday, April 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community partnering to repair and upgrade transitional housing units.Good News Outreach is asking the community to help them as they upgrade transitional housing units to help bridge the gap for families trying to alleviate themselves from homelessness.

2) Florida House eyes property tax repeal in 2026, launches special committee amid rift with DeSantis. On Tuesday, the House announced that it intends to put a property tax repeal on the 2026 ballot, forming a special committee to study the issue over the summer and present recommendations by the next legislative session.

3) New program turns Thomasville students into future educators.Thomasville City Schools is partnering with Thomas University to tackle the teacher shortage by developing future educators from within local high schools.

4) U.S. GDP slips 0.3% amid Trump tariff disruptions.For the first time in three years, the U.S. economy shrank, with the gross domestic product declining by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. This marked the first contraction of the U.S. economy during a quarter since the first quarter of 2022, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

5) Wednesday Forecast:Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s following a mild morning. Spot showers are possible in our far western neighborhoods. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

