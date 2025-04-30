Drier air means lower rain chances for end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of high pressure off in the Atlantic will funnel in drier air through the week's end.

We can already feel the difference in drier air around the I-75 corridor where temperatures start in the 50s and 60s.

The rest of us are fighting off the last mild, humid morning with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Spot showers are possible in our far western neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon, but most miss us just to our west.

Drier air fills in through Friday, so rain chances remain low to non-existent.

The weekend brings our next storm chances.

Another system moves in, and widespread showers and storms are possible Saturday into Sunday.

Timing is still being ironed out as most models are not agreeing on timing just yet.

We will have a better idea of what your weekend plans will look like, as far as weather goes, by the end of the week!

