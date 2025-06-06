Midday Update: Town Hall held to discuss possible TMH sale, David Jolly announces 2026 Governor run, and more

Friday, June 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) State Attorney's Office files for the Death Penalty against suspected FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner. Ikner is accused of opening fire on Florida State's Campus on April 17th, where two people died and six others were injured. He's due back in court on June 11th for arraignment at 9:00 a.m.

2) Local leaders, neighbors gather for a town hall to discuss why they oppose any Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare ownership change. FSU and TMH say they plan to present a proposal to city commissioners in the near future.

Local leaders, neighbors gather for town hall to discuss why they oppose any TMH ownership change to FSU

3) David Jolly enters 2026 governor’s race, promises 60% drop in insurance rates. Jolly vows to tackle what he calls a “generational affordability crisis” affecting everyday Floridians.

Jolly Enters 2026 Governor’s Race, Promises 60% Drop in Insurance Rates

4) Friday Forecast: Scattered storms will return by the afternoon, with storms possibly becoming severe this weekend. Saturday brings a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Weekend storms could be stronger at times

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.