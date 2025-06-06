Afternoon storms this weekend: some could pack a punch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Afternoon storms will be scattered from Friday through Sunday, but this weekend’s storms could be more impactful.

Friday's storms will be typical for this time of year—scattered with occasional heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

Saturday brings a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

While storms remain scattered, an isolated storm could become severe. If so, hazards include wind gusts over 60 MPH and quarter-sized hail.

Sunday is shaping up to be more active, with a greater chance of widespread storm development and a broader risk for severe weather—especially in South Georgia.

Areas highlighted in yellow are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms.

The main threats are still quarter-sized hail and gusty to damaging winds.

We'll be watching closely and will keep you updated on-air and online.

Have a backup plan for outdoor activities, because you will have to move indoors as storms pass through.

